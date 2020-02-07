Madhurima Tuli looks stunning in her recent picture; check it out!

Former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant and actress Madhurima Tuli looks like a ray of sunshine in a string of photographs she has shared.
Madhurima looked stunning in a multi coloured dress paired with tassel earrings. She completed her look she has her hair open and natural make-up.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress was one the of most talked contestant in "Bigg Boss 13". 

In January, Madhurima was asked to leave the reality show after brutally hitting co-contestant and former boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh in the show. She had attacked Vishal with a frying pan, breaking it in the process. She did so when Vishal provoked her by throwing water on her face. After the fight, Bigg Boss locked both of them inside a jail set-up, asking them to wait for the decision that will be announced over the weekend. 

The two also had a fight where Madhurima had hit Vishal with a slipper. First, Vishal asked for maximum punishment for Madhurima. They both got nominated for two weeks. 

