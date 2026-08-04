Bigg Boss Season 20: When and where to watch Salman Khan return as the host of the reality show

The wait is finally over! Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20, bringing back his signature wit, no-nonsense attitude, and blockbuster Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. From explosive confrontations to emotional moments and unexpected twists, the superstar is expected to once again steer the country's biggest reality show.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 20

Makers have revealed Bigg Boss 20 will premiere on September 6, 2026, and will air on Colors TV, while viewers can also stream the episodes on JioHotstar. They shared the first glimpse of Bigg Boss on social media and captioned it as, "Ek se bhale do..#BiggBoss Starts 6th September on #JioHotstar and @colorstv." The reality show is likely to feature a mix of celebrities and popular personalities, promising high-voltage entertainment, drama, friendships, rivalries, and shocking eliminations throughout the season.

Check out the latest post of Bigg Boss below:

The Bollywood superstar references to his iconic film Karan Arjun in the teaser. Khan is seen in his signature style as he makes a grand entry with a magnificent horse and says, “Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu!”

Rumored contestants of Bigg Boss season 20

Apart from Salman Khan's much-awaited return as host, Bigg Boss 20 is already creating massive buzz over its rumored contestant lineup. Several well-known television faces, digital creators, and social media influencers are said to be in talks for the new season.

Among the names are Jannat Zubair, Urfi Javed, Faisal Sheikh (Mr. Faisu), Anjali Arora, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Ruru Thakur, Santi Sharma, and Ridhima Gupta. While these celebrities are reportedly being considered, the makers have remained tight-lipped, and the official contestant list is yet to be unveiled. Fans will have to wait until the grand premiere for the final confirmation.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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