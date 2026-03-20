Call Me Bae Season 2: Ananya Panday returns with ‘nayi behen’ Shruti Haasan in Karan Johar's series

After taking over the big screen, Ananya Panday made her web series debut with Call Me Bae back in 2024. Since the audience loved her as Bella (Bae) Chowdhary in the comedy drama, the makers are returning with another season. At a recent event, the first look of the show was unveiled with the addition of Shruti Haasan to the cast. Check it out!

Call Me Bae returns with Season 2

It’s been more than a year since Ananya Panday took over the OTT space with her comedy-drama television series, Call Me Bae. The eight-episode show revolved around Bae, a rich socialite-influencer who is forced to fend for herself in Mumbai after she cheats on her husband with her fitness trainer. While her life took a tragic turn, the audience enjoyed the roller-coaster ride with an unlimited dose of comedy.

Well, the team finally unveiled the first look of Call Me Bae Season 2, and it seems more fun and entertaining than the first edition. This time, Bae is ready to conquer the world, but nothing’s fun without some drama and chaos.

Last season, the show featured Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. In the second part, most of the cast is making a comeback with an interesting addition of Shruti Haasan as Ananya’s 'nayi behen'.

Dropping the teaser of the show, the makers penned, “Call Me Bae Season 2: With her own news show finally on air, Bae is ready to rule! But fame comes with fallout. The drama in her personal life is even messier as Bae is caught between her returning ex-husband and her distractingly hot boss. And just when Bae thought her sisterhood was solid, a “Nayi Behen” enters, and the behencode starts to crack. Love is war. Work is a battlefield. And a new mystery is about to explode.”

Take a look:

Directed by Collin D'cunha, Call Me Bae Season 2 is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta’s Dharmatic Entertainment with Somen Mishra and Collin D’cunha serving as executive producers.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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