Ananya Panday is all set to step back into the glamorous yet chaotic world of Bella Chowdhary, aka Bae! The makers have officially announced the premiere date of Call Me Bae Season 2. With eight episodes, the new instalment promises more romance, friendship, humor and unexpected twists.

When and where to watch Call Me Bae Season 2

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the second season of Call Me Bae will premiere worldwide on December 17, 2026, on Prime Video. Bella "Bae" Chowdhary is back as more ambitious, confident and successful. However, while her professional life is flourishing, her romantic journey is far from smooth. With two suitors pulling her heart in different directions, Bae will navigate love, heartbreak and complicated relationship choices.

Of course, her trusted girlfriends and their iconic Behen Code remain an integral part of the story. This time, their sisterhood gets bigger with a new member joining the circle. The upcoming season revolves around two hearts, one Bae and a whole lot of drama.

About Call Me Bae Season 2

The upcoming season will be available to stream across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment, the series has Somen Mishra and D’Cunha serving as executive producers.

Created by Ishita Moitra, the show is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Nittal Chandarana. The new season will see Ananya returning in the lead role, alongside the original ensemble cast, including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur. Shruti Kamal Haasan is also joining the cast in an exciting new addition.

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