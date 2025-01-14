Celebrity MasterChef PROMO: Dipika Kakar recalls what she told husband Shoaib Ibrahim regarding baby planning; calls herself 'grateful'
In the new promo of Celebrity MasterChef, Dipika Kakar gets candid about her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and son Ruhaan's favorite dish. She also reflects on stepping into motherhood.
Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television actresses in the industry who is all set to make her comeback to the screens with Celebrity MasterChef. After a sabbatical of almost four years, she will be seen as a contestant, balancing her professional life and family moments. In a recent promo, Dipika recalls embracing motherhood, calling herself grateful that she took a break from acting and dedicated her time to her son Ruhaan.
Talking to judges Farah Khan and Ranveer Brar, the Sasural Simar Ka fame said, "When we got married, Shoaib ko main humesha bolti thi ki main tab ek baby plan karu jab main career ke uss stage pe hun yaa hum financially itne strong ho ki woh do-teen saal ka gap le pau (I always told Shoaib that I should plan for a baby only when I am at that stage of my career or we are financially strong enough to take a gap of 2-3 years). Because I want to do that every little thing."
Dipika Kakar also revealed that Shoaib Ibrahim's favorite dish is 'achaari mutton' while their son Ruhaan is fond of sweets and fruits. Farah mentioned that she had already relished the dish, to which the actress smiled.
Take a look at the promo here:
In one of the previously released promos, the former Bigg Boss contestant got emotional during the moment when the judges appreciated her efforts and dish. When Farah Khan asked her why, Dipika stated that she was representing those put down for cooking in the kitchen.
For the unversed, Celebrity MasterChef will soon begin premiering on Sony TV. Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Farah Khan will be seen as the judges, while celebrities like Dipika Kakkar, Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, and others are also part of the show.
