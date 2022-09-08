Chhavi Mittal gives her piece of mind to ‘fans who call her depressed’ for oversharing; Slams double standards

Chhavi Mittal, who is a prominent name in the telly industry, has been vocal about her breast cancer journey. The actress was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer and she shared her journey of cancer treatment and recovery process on her social media. She has become quite an inspiration for many cancer patients and others who are her fans. The actress recently celebrated her birthday, where she shared some beautiful pictures of herself. A fan of the actress called her out for her dressing style, to which Chhavi decided to give a befitting reply.

On the actor’s 42nd birthday, Bandini actress dropped a bunch of pictures of her in a beautiful outfit and one of them featured her exchanging a kiss with Mohit. Reacting to people who lauded her during her cancer journey but judged her over a picture, Chhavi called out their double standards. She checked, “In the first comment, the lady feels that I’m exposing too much in the recent picture I shared from my 42nd bday bash. Although she does agree that the message conveyed was a “strong” one. The second comment… er… well she thinks I’m depressed coz my cleavage showed in the picture And the third comment… she thinks I shouldn’t have shared my kissing image with my husband coz in her opinion it’s sharing “too much personal information.” Well, to begin with, I truly, really appreciate the polite tone you guys take while you put your thoughts across to me. But the “strong” message I conveyed was of strength, resilience, fighting spirit and to live and let live. While the message resonated with you, the very fact that the image bothered you shows double standards. As for depression… I think you totally missed the caption. Please go back and read again. And as for kissing my husband being a personal moment? I’ve been sharing that moment since the last 18 years of being with him. As for you deciding what a “celebrity” should or shdn’t do.. rehne do bhai. The same people clapped when I talked about my breasts when one of them had cancer in them. Let me tell you, that if I did not shy away from sharing my entire breast cancer journey with the world unabashedly.. would I really shy away from sharing an honest candid moment from a big celebratory birthday?? No ma’am. Besides, my breasts have changed me FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. Nobody can imagine the fight I fought to keep them. Hence, the picture comes from a place of UTMOST RESPECT. And you wouldn’t know my struggle since I CHOOSE not to share it.. because that’s far more personal than the kiss with my husband. Lastly, for most people, the mere threat of “suspected” cancer is mind-numbing to the extent of incessant crying and depression. But I have fought it with a smile on my face and the best positive attitude. So really.. when you see my breasts, KNOW that they’re warriors and are here to stay.”