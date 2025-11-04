Daboo Malik says ‘I cannot hear abuses at this age’ amid backlash over son Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19

After a touching appearance on Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Daboo Malik, father of singer Amaal Mallik, has spoken about the intense backlash both he and his son have faced. Daboo revealed in an interview with Screen that the criticism has been difficult to handle, especially regarding his parenting and family upbringing.

“What is hurting most is the tirade of negativity that happens. I never thought of ourselves as stars. We are normal musicians,” Daboo said. “But suddenly, the explosion that has happened shows that the power of Bigg Boss is too big. So many things have happened. I have never been exposed to this kind of language that people have been using. At this age, I cannot hear abuses like these.”

Daboo Malik expressed that the criticism has gone beyond Amaal Mallik’s conduct in the house and questioned his parenting. “I have been targeted for my upbringing. As a father, I am being doubted, wrong things are being told to me, and I am listening to everything. You cannot stop anyone,” he added.

Here’s how Daboo Malik reacted to Amaal’s Bigg Boss 19 journey

Initially excited about seeing his son on the reality show, Daboo Malik admitted he was surprised by how the narrative of the show unfolded. “When I saw the first few episodes, I was shocked because the narrative was going in a different direction. I was excited that Amaal would get popular, sing songs. But I think a psychological bubble gets created around you in the house, you start behaving in a particular way, and maybe you don’t have any control,” he said.

Daboo also made a guest appearance on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes alongside host Salman Khan. During the episode, he expressed his support for Amaal, becoming emotional on screen. He advised his son not to make under-the-belt comments about anyone and reminded him to always treat the women in the house with respect.

Amaal Mallik, a well-known music composer and singer, has been in the spotlight since the show’s premiere for his statements and interactions with fellow contestants. Daboo Malik’s words show the pressure and negativity that can accompany the sudden fame and attention reality shows bring.

