Date With Senior on Pinkvilla Buzz: Anushka Kaushik, Parikshit’s school romance is not an ordinary one

Everyone remembers their first crush. It could have been the classmate sitting across the room, a senior they secretly admired, or someone from their neighborhood who caught their attention. Date With Senior on Pinkvilla Buzz explores one such innocent romance through Nikhil’s feelings for Navya. This coming-of-age story taps into the innocence of young love while exploring the emotions that often remain hidden during those formative years.

Set against the backdrop of school life, the story follows Nikhil as he navigates his emotions for Navya, his senior. Like many teenage romances, his feelings are filled with excitement, nervousness and uncertainty. However, expressing them may not be as easy as experiencing them, leaving Nikhil caught between his hopes and the reality of unrequited affection.

Date With Senior stars Anushka Kaushik, Parikshik, and Abhishek in pivotal roles. The young cast brings the story of teenage affection to life while the school setting adds an instantly familiar quality to the narrative. From quiet glances and awkward conversations to friendships and the excitement surrounding a first crush, the series aims to capture the many emotions associated with growing up.

At its core, Date With Senior is a school teenage romance about first feelings, unspoken emotions, and memories that continue to stay with us long after we leave school behind.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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