Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra have once again grabbed attention amid rumours surrounding their relationship. The duo, who have shared a close bond ever since meeting on Bigg Boss 18, are now making headlines after Eisha reportedly unfollowed Avinash on Instagram.

Eisha Singh unfollows Avinash Mishra

The latest development has raised several eyebrows, especially after the duo recently sparked dating rumours with a viral video. While Avinash continues to follow Eisha on Instagram, the actress no longer appears to follow him. Neither Eisha nor Avinash has publicly addressed the development, and the reason behind the apparent social media change remains unclear.

How did Eisha And Avinash’s dating rumours begin?

Eisha and Avinash first met during their stint on Bigg Boss 18. Since then, they have frequently been spotted together and shared glimpses of their bond on social media. Although both have previously maintained that they are just good friends, a video from the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 success bash recently reignited romance rumours.

In the viral clip, Avinash said, "I am grateful and blessed that I have Eisha in my life." Eisha then said to him, "Aage toh bol," prompting Avinash to confess, "I love you, baby." The actress blushed before responding, "Okay, I love you too."

Eisha’s special celebration after Avinash’s victory

Following his win, Avinash was seen heading straight to Eisha, hugging and kissing her on the cheek as they celebrated together. The actress also penned a heartfelt congratulatory message as, "Maybe God’s plan really was bigger… KKK 15 winner. So so proud of you. Brb, crying!"

She further shared a video of them dancing to Senorita and posted, "Trophy aa gayi ghar!!!!!! Some victories are way too personal… this one, exactly this one."

With Eisha’s latest Instagram move, fans are waiting to see whether either TV star will break their silence.

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