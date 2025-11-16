Did Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar and Abhishek Bajaj take a dig at Bigg Boss 19's evictions: 'Ek mauka tak nai mila'

Former Bigg Boss 19 contestants Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar and Abhishek Bajaj sparked fresh debate after their recent Instagram Live session. The trio discussed their eviction journey and the pattern of canceled eliminations this season, leading fans to wonder if they were indirectly calling out the makers for inconsistency. Their remarks have now grabbed attention across social media, especially among viewers who felt the show’s elimination decisions often lacked clarity.

During the live chat, Abhishek said, “Par ye baat hain teen log jaake wapas aaye hain.” Awez agreed and added, “Exactly, teen log aur apne ko ek mauka tak nai mila, ek nai.” They went on to list three contestants whose evictions were canceled. Abhishek named them, saying, “Kunicka ji, Farrhana, Nehal.”

Were multiple eviction cancellations unfair?

Awez pointed out repeated eviction cancellations involving Kunickaa Sadanand. He said, “Kunicka maam ko teen baar hua hain. Sabse pehle wala eddam beginning mein unka cancel kiya tha woh kawach deke, uske baad ek aur aisa tha ki no eviction. Matlab do baar aisa hua tha Kunicka maam ka ki no eviction hua tha.” Nagma added that it may have been due to a festival, saying, “I think kuch festival yaa kuch tha.”

Awez Darbar also mentioned the recent cancellation that took place when Pranit More fell sick. “Abhi recently bhi jab Pranit bimaar hogaya tha tabhi bhi toh cancel kiya tha. Pranit bimaar hua toh cancel kyu hua eviction double karte woh time pe,” he said. Abhishek agreed by adding, “Arey haa hume double kardiya.” Awez responded, “Exactly, chaar log ke beech me double karna hain but sab ke beech me double nai karna hain.”

Nagma Mirajkar then reminded Abhishek, “Tu bhi double mein nikla na, mein bhi double mein nikli hu.” Awez shared how sudden his exit felt, saying, “Bye bolne tak nai diya mujhe, kisiko milne tak nai diya. Eddam ajeeb way mein nikala merko.”

Here’s what led to their evictions

Awez Darbar was evicted after landing in the bottom three with Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More. Despite his strong fanbase and his bond with fellow contestants, he was often seen as too quiet. Salman Khan had also pushed him to participate more actively.

Nagma Mirajkar was evicted earlier in a double elimination along with Natalia. Her exit came as a surprise, especially since she was nominated due to Abhishek’s mistake during a task.

Abhishek Bajaj, considered one of the stronger players, also exited the show in a double eviction with Neelam Giri. Pranit chose to save Ashnoor, sealing Abhishek’s fate.

