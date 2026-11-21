Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 fame Farrhana Bhatt has finally put an end to the speculation surrounding her reported casting in supernatural drama Naagin 8. The actress, who was rumored to play the lead role in the eighth season of the popular franchise, has dismissed the reports, clarifying that she is not associated with the show. Taking to Instagram Stories, Farrhana addressed the buzz and shared an update about her upcoming professional venture.

Farrhana Bhatt quashes her Naagin 8 casting

Setting the record straight, Farrhana Bhatt clarified that the reports about her joining Naagin 8 were untrue. Addressing the rumors, she wrote, “Just to clarify, there has been a lot of speculation around me being a part of Naagin, and I’d just like to clear the air there’s no truth to these rumours, and I’m not associated with the project."

While denying her involvement, the actress also extended her best wishes to the show's team. She added, “Lots of love to the entire team of Naagin and wishing them all the very best for this new journey."

Farrhana Bhatt hints at an upcoming project

Farrhana revealed that she has an interesting project in the pipeline and is looking forward to sharing more details. However, she has not disclosed whether it is a film, television show or web series. Farrhana received widespread recognition for her stint on Bigg Boss 19, where she emerged as the first runner-up. She later participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, finishing fourth.

After her Bigg Boss 19 journey, she told us, “I thought I was the winner. To a great extent, I was sure that I was the winner because looking at my journey, looking at everything, when people came inside my fans were screaming my name. Compiling everything I was sure that I am the winner of this season. But at some point, I had this thing in my mind that if I'll lose, I have to take it gracefully. Otherwise, handling it there on the stage is very difficult. You have to hold yourself back from breaking down.”

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