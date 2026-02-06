Did Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav get engaged to Jiya Shankar? Here’s what we know

Elvish Yadav manages to find himself at the top of the internet’s buzz more frequently than anyone probably imagined. While his projects keep him in the updates, it is his comments and his personal life that have invited the attention of plenty, and this time, the musician has perpetrated the rumors himself.

Taking to his social media, the star shared an Instagram story holding the hand of a woman, with a massive diamond ring on her finger, and tagged Jiya Shankar. Many assumed he might be announcing his engagement. However, a closer look has revealed that the said photo is related to a collaboration and not his alleged nuptials.

As Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar’s fans await an update on their relationship, the former’s post, reading, “Gave love another chance and I found my heart,” was shared. It immediately ignited questions about their relationship and whether they had gotten engaged secretly, finally deciding to announce it to the world. The fellow Bigg Boss OTT 2 stars have long been rumored to be dating but have maintained the stance that they’re friends only.

A report from Times Now shares that insiders have denied any romantic involvement, including a possible engagement. They have added that the image seems to be related to an upcoming project starring Elvish and Jiya. The photo hints at the romance-ridden nature of their collaboration.

Previously, Jiya Shankar was rumored to be dating fellow YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan. She firmly denied the claims and instead updated her social media with the photo of a mystery man, whose identity remains unknown.

About Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar

The two television celebrities were first linked on Bigg Boss OTT 2, the reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan, which aired on JioHotstar from June 17 to August 14, 2023. Elvish Yadav was crowned the winner with Abhishek Malhan as the runner-up, and Jiya Shankar was eliminated on Day 54, just ahead of the finale.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: MC Square reveals real reason for distancing himself from ‘old friend’ Elvish Yadav