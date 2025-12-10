Did Kritika Kamra just make her relationship with Gaurav Kapur public? Her ‘cheesy’ post has everyone talking

Actress Kritika Kamra set social media abuzz on Wednesday, December 10, after she shared a series of photos from what appeared to be a breakfast date with actor-television presenter Gaurav Kapur. The post, which features the two wearing matching sneakers, included the playful caption, “Does it have to be this cheesy?”, a line many fans interpreted as a subtle confirmation of their relationship.

For months, rumors about Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur dating have circulated online, especially after they were spotted together at restaurants and public events in Mumbai. Neither of them addressed the speculation earlier, but Kritika’s new post, captioned simply “Breakfast with”, has now sparked fresh buzz, with many calling it an unofficial confirmation.

Did Kritika Kamra just make it official?

Kritika’s post marks the first time the two have shared photos together on social media. Several paparazzi pages had earlier reported sightings of the pair dining in Bandra and spending time with mutual friends. Fans had been waiting for clarity, and her latest update appears to answer the ongoing question about their bond.

The actress, known for her work in television and OTT, began her career in 2007 with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. She rose to fame with popular shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters. In recent years, Kritika has acted in films and web series including Mitron, Tandav, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Bheed. Originally from Bareilly, she studied Fashion Communication at NIFT Delhi before entering the entertainment industry.

Gaurav Kapur, on the other hand, is a well-known face in Indian sports broadcasting. He is best recognised for hosting the cricket chat show Breakfast with Champions and for anchoring Extraaa Innings T20 during the IPL from 2008 to 2017. A former VJ and radio jockey, he made his film debut with Darna Mana Hai (2003) and has acted in A Wednesday, Bad Luck Govind, White Rainbow, and Kai Po Che!.

Gaurav was previously married to actor-model Kirat Bhattal from 2014 to 2021. Kritika earlier dated her Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star Karan Kundrra and was later linked to her Mitron co-star Jackky Bhagnani. The two have kept their personal lives private in recent years, which explains the curiosity surrounding their relationship update.

