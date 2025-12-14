Did Rishabh Jaiswal and Shreya Kalra break up? Couple responds to cheating allegations after viral concert clip

Popular social media influencers Rishabh Jaiswal and Shreya Kalra recently found themselves at the center of breakup and cheating allegations. Known for their funny and love-filled couple videos, the duo enjoys a massive fan following across platforms. However, a short video shared by Shreya sparked speculation about trouble in their relationship, forcing both to finally speak up and clarify the truth.

The rumors began after Shreya Kalra posted a five-second clip from Tyla’s concert. In the video, she was seen sitting on a friend’s shoulder. Soon after, social media users started questioning her character and claimed that the couple had broken up or that Shreya had cheated on Rishabh. While both initially stayed silent, they have now addressed the buzz through their respective social media posts.

Shreya Kalra slams trolls over viral video

Reacting strongly, Shreya Kalra said she was “in shock” over how people created stories around her life based on just a few seconds. She wrote that users not only made assumptions about her relationship but also abused her and indulged in character assassination. Shreya clarified that the person seen in the video is “like her brother” and questioned the mindset behind such accusations.

She asked whether women are not allowed to have friendships outside their relationships and whether sitting on someone’s shoulder defines a woman’s character. Shreya also called out those who used abusive language against her, making it clear that the allegations were baseless and unfair.

Here’s what Rishabh Jaiswal said about the breakup buzz

Rishabh Jaiswal also shared his side, calling the situation a personal matter that was “blown out of proportion.” He stated that Shreya is someone he would never doubt, adding that she has always made him feel secure and respected in the relationship. Rishabh criticized people for jumping to conclusions and for questioning a woman’s character without knowing the truth.

He further clarified that Vivek, the person seen with Shreya in the video, is a brother to both of them, leaving “nothing to doubt” about the situation. His statement made it clear that there is no breakup between him and Shreya Kalra.

Rishabh Jaiswal rose to fame after appearing on Splitsvilla and later Roadies, which made him a known face. He has also worked in commercials, modelling projects, and appeared in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shreya Kalra, who also gained popularity through Roadies, went on to host a podcast and was last seen in the web series Heartbeats with Yuvraj Dua.

ALSO READ: Did Kritika Kamra just make her relationship with Gaurav Kapur public? Her ‘cheesy’ post has everyone talking