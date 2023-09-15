Did you know former Indian Idol judge Sunidhi Chauhan got a name change? All about singer's birth name

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, recently launched his chat show Long Drive With @MrFaisu on his YouTube channel. The social media sensation has been releasing consecutive episodes of his chat show. The first guest on his chat show was the popular actress and social media star, Jannat Zubair. The second guest on Faisu's talk show was the reality show King, Shiv Thakare. Now, the third episode features the third guest, none other than India's beloved singer, Sunidhi Chauhan. While chatting with Faisu, the singer shared childhood memories, her connection to music, and details about her professional life.

Sunidhi Chauhan shares the story of her name:

While talking to Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, the talented singer Sunidhi Chauhan shared the story behind her name. Not many would know but Sunidhi's birth name is Nidhi and the actress later adopted Sunidhi as her permanent name. While talking about her name, Sunidhi shared, "Actually, my original name is Nidhi. When I came to Mumbai, I was 11 years old and I joined an academy Kalavir Academy. I was told to stay there to learn to sing. So the people from the academy thought it shouldn't be Nidhi, it should be Sunidhi. So first it was Nidhi and then it became Sunidhi." Thus, this is how the talented singer got her name as Sunidhi.

A small glimpse of Sunidhi Chauhan's professional life:

With her versatile voice and immense talent, she has delivered a vast array of unforgettable tracks that span genres and emotions. From the sensuous Sheila Ki Jawani to the soul-stirring Bairi Piya, Sunidhi's singing prowess effortlessly navigates from foot-tapping dance numbers to soulful ballads. Whether it's the youthful exuberance in Kamli or the timeless romance of Mere Haath Mein, Sunidhi Chauhan's songs continue to captivate hearts. The singer has been a judge of the most popular singing reality show Indian Idol Season 5 and Season 6.

About Faisal Shaikh's professional life:

Faisal Shaikh is among the most popular social media influencers and has a massive fan following. After emerging as one of the most loved personalities, Faisal stepped into the showbiz world for the first time by featuring in Rohit Shetty-stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He then did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a challenger. Rumors are rife that Faisal might participate in Bigg Boss 17. However, there's no confirmation about the same.

