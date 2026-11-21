Actress Shraddha Arya is all set to return to the TV screens after her maternity break. She will be seen in the romantic drama series Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan alongside Bigg Boss 19 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner Gaurav Khanna. During an interaction hosted by Farah Khan at the launch of their upcoming show, Shraddha speaks about the emotional challenges she experienced after welcoming her twins. The actress admits that she initially faced tough time to come to terms with the person she had become after embracing motherhood.

Shraddha Arya says motherhood feels like a ‘breakup’ with herself

Recalling her postpartum experience, Shraddha reveals, “I think if you’d asked me this within the first year postpartum, I would have been crying here by now. Because I was so sensitive. In a way, it’s like a broken relationship. You break up with yourself. When you have children, you break up with the person you used to be. And you’ll never meet that older Shraddha again. There wasn’t even a proper farewell to the older Shraddha. You just think, ‘I’ll have children and life will go back to how it was.’ But it never goes back to how it was.”

Shraddha further quips how even simple activities, such as stepping out for a cup of coffee, began requiring considerable planning after having twins. She admits that she spent nearly one-and-a-half years grieving the changes and thinking about experiences she had missed out on. After welcoming her twins, the actress said she has reached a more accepting phase of life.

Shraddha Arya to star in Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan

Interestingly, this idea of finding contentment in what one has is central to Shraddha Arya's character, Janaki, in Ektaa R Kapoor's Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan. The romantic family drama also stars Gaurav Khanna as Manav and explores a couple's 20-year marriage, their individual aspirations and the meaning of happiness. Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan to premiere on November 24, 2026, at 9 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

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