Dil Ki Bewafaiyaann: When and where to watch Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya's romance series

Television audiences have a new romantic family drama to look forward to as Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya are all set to share screen space for the first time. Titled Dil Ki Bewafaiyaann, the upcoming show is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Star Plus officially announced the premiere date, along with unveiling promotional posters that offer a glimpse into the show's world and its characters.

When and where to watch Dil Ki Bewafaiyaan?

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya’s Dil Ki Bewafaiyaann will premiere on November 24 on Star Plus and JioHotstar. The romantic family drama will mark the actors' first-ever on-screen collaboration. Adding to the excitement surrounding the project, the makers released new posters to introduce audiences to the show's characters while building anticipation around the relationships, emotions, and conflicts that will drive the narrative.

Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya’s new on-screen pairing

Gaurav, who earned considerable appreciation for his performance in Anupamaa, is returning to daily fiction with this project. Meanwhile, Shraddha Arya marks her reunion with Balaji Telefilms after her long-running association with Kundali Bhagya. The pairing has already generated curiosity among television fans, especially since the two actors have never worked together in a fiction show before.

The lead actors recently attended a puja ceremony ahead of the show's launch, with glimpses from the occasion circulating on social media. With Ektaa R Kapoor backing the project and two familiar television faces coming together for a fresh romantic family drama, Dil Ki Bewafaiyaann is gearing up for its November 24 premiere.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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