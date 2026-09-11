Dipika Kakar opens up on body shaming while battling illness: ‘Had put on a lot of weight, I'm not superwoman’

TV actress Dipika Kakar has spoken candidly about facing body shaming while going through a difficult phase in her life. Known for her roles in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and for her YouTube vlogs, the actress is currently recovering from cancer treatment. In a recent vlog, she opened up about how comments about her weight affected her during a period when her health was already taking a toll.

Dipika Kakar opens up about body shaming

Dipika Kakar revealed that she would come across comments about her weight gain but was not in the mental or physical state to focus on losing weight. She said, “I used to read comments about facing body shaming while I was ill. I had put on a lot of weight, but at that time, I was not in the frame of mind where I felt that losing weight was important for me, or that I was able to lose weight. I simply could not do it. You can call it my mental frame at that time, or say that I was eating a lot, or that I was not able to push myself. You can call it anything. But I was just not able to do it, and I was okay with it.”

The actress also spoke about how illness can make a person more conscious of their appearance. For Dipika, making small efforts to look after herself has become a way of regaining confidence while navigating a challenging period. She shared, “I also think that when we are going through something so big in our lives we start putting a little more effort into looking good and taking care of ourselves.” She added, “So yes, I have genuinely started putting a little effort into my hair care.”

Dipika says she is ‘not some superwoman’

Dipika further acknowledged that staying positive does not mean she feels strong every day. She credited the love and support of her fans for giving her strength and explained that she allows herself to rest whenever her body demands it. She said, “I am not some superwoman. On the days when I don’t feel well, I also lie in bed because at that time, your body simply doesn’t have the strength. But on a day when I feel even a little better, I make some effort, do my hair, try to look okay, and just try to be okay.”

Dipika’s husband-actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has also been documenting their everyday life and sharing updates with fans. Earlier this month, the actress spoke about experiencing nausea, weakness, vomiting and fatigue during her treatment, adding that her body has gradually been adjusting to it. Through her vlogs, Dipika continues to give viewers a glimpse into the emotional and physical realities of her journey.

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