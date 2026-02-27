Dipika Kakar shares health update after cyst burn procudure amid cancer treatment: ‘I felt a lot of pain’: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital after cyst procedure:

Actress Dipika Kakar has been battling stage 2 liver cancer after announcing it last year. The 39-year-old got it removed via surgery in June 2025 and has since been recovering. But last week she discovered a cyst in her stomach, which was causing pain and discomfort, and she had to be admitted to the hospital for a small procedure, as per her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. She has since returned home and, in a new vlog update on her YouTube channel, revealed the details.

Dipika Kakar updates on stomach cyst procedure after hospital discharge

Previously, the two Sasural Simar Ka actors shared that a 13 mm cyst had been found in Dipika Kakar’s stomach, for which she would have to be hospitalized and undergo a procedure. The same took place on Tuesday, and the actress was admitted for a couple of days after that, returning home on Thursday evening. They dropped a new vlog shortly after, sharing the details of the admission and the following steps.

Dipika Kakar reveals cyst procedure went well; however, because of the suddenness of the cyst’s discovery and the doctor’s urgency in treating it, she took time to come to terms with it. Her wedding anniversary with her husband fell in between the hospital visits, which further impacted the couple’s state.

Sharing how the recurrence of an issue is not kind on the patient’s mind, she said, “This time, when I was going for the procedure, I was very anxious. I was crying a lot. The doctors calmed me down. This time, the procedure wasn’t in the OT, it was in the CT room. It’s a process called RFA, where they burned my cyst, and because it was very small, we were able to do it this way. If it had been bigger, the procedure would have been more difficult."

Here’s her full update:

Sharing the status on her current health, the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum star added, “I still feel pain in the area where it was done. It’s a pulling pain when I move. This time, when I regained consciousness, I felt a lot of pain."

The actress requested her viewers to pray for her speedy recovery.

