Dipika Kakar’s mother gets admitted after experiencing severe abdominal pain; Actress shares health update

Popular television actress and YouTuber Dipika Kakar shared a concerning health update about her mother, who was recently hospitalized following persistent and severe abdominal pain. Read on to know more!

Dipika Kakar reveals her mother was rushed to hospital after abdominal pain

Dipika Kakar took to her latest vlog to update her fans, revealing that her mother was admitted to the hospital on July 13, 2026, after her condition failed to improve at home post severe abdominal pain.

Speaking candidly from the hospital ward, the Sasural Simar Ka star explained that the situation initially seemed like a simple case of food infection. However, the severity of the symptoms quickly escalated.

“We brought her here because she had been experiencing abdominal pain for the past few days,” the actress shared.

“We initially consulted a doctor and started antibiotics, but even after that, the pain didn't reduce. She felt better for about two days, but then the pain returned, and she also started vomiting. That's when the doctor told us not to waste any more time and to admit her to the hospital immediately,” the Celebrity Master Chef contestant added.

Dipika, who is known for her close bond with her family, admitted that it was incredibly difficult to see her mother, who is usually full of life, in such distress.

“My mother is always active and happy. She even plays around with Ruhaan all the time. So, when she sits quietly and says she's in severe pain, it really stays on your mind. That was the most difficult part for us,” Shoaib Ibrahim’s wife and actress added.

In the same vlog, the actress reassured fans that, for now, there is nothing major to worry about. Since being admitted, her mother has undergone several diagnostic tests, including a CT scan.

“There is no major finding. Nothing is serious,” Dipika shared, adding that doctors are currently looking into possibilities such as a reaction to previous medication or dehydration. While detailed investigations are ongoing, the actress expressed relief that her mother is currently feeling better and is no longer in the acute pain she experienced earlier.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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