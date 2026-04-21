Dipika Kakkar gives health update with Shoaib Ibrahim after Liver Cancer and cyst recurrence: ‘God forbid if…’

Popular television actress Dipika Kakkar has been recovering from stage 2 liver cancer. But months after the 39-year-old celebrity underwent surgery to remove the large tumor, a cyst reoccurred in her stomach. It was also removed by performing a cyst burning procedure in March this year. Now, in her latest MRI reports, the doctors were able to see two new cysts, raising concern about her health.

Dipika Kakkar reveals two new cysts spotted in latest scans

In the latest vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar gave her health update to their fans. The couple revealed that she underwent an MRI scan, and the report revealed that two new dot-sized cysts appeared. But this time, the cysts are so small that they can’t be removed. Hence, she needs to keep an eye on them to avoid any further complications.

In the vlog, Shoaib revealed that they went for an MRI last Monday; since then, hospital visits have been frequent. “In the MRI, two small cysts were seen. The cysts are so small that they wouldn’t have been seen in a CT scan, but since MRI is sensitive, they were spotted.”

Dipika Kakar added, “They are very small now, so we cannot take any action on them for now. We will repeat this scan after a month. It has become like a routine now; we have to get scans done frequently. We have to keep a close watch; God forbid if anything is seen in the scans, we can immediately treat it, like we did with the cyst recently, through the process called RFA.”

Dipika’s husband, Sasural Simar Ka actor Shoaib who revealed that from this week, Dipika will start taking immunotherapy. As recommended by the doctors, every 20-21 days, they will have to spend close to five hours at the hospital to receive therapy as part of cancer treatment.

At the start of the vlog, Dipika reveals that before going for the MRI, she was nervous. Hence, she cried a lot. However, the weeping helped her ease the anxiety and calm her down before the procedure.

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