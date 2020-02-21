Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, here are 10 throwback pictures from the reality show

Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, let's look at 10 throwback pictures from the reality show over the ten seasons:

Khatron Ke Khiladi is based on the American show Fear Factor. Twelve contestants participate in the show facing their fears and pulling off spine-chilling stunts with one of them being evicted after each round based on their performance. The nerve-racking stuns are performed in the supervision of experts and the host who keeps a close watch on the contestants. Over the years, the show has taken several twists and turns. There have been many changes in the plot but watching your favourite celebrity fight their fears and pull off some gutsy stuns is always fun!

The ninth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by action director Rohit Shetty topped the trp charts and the makers are all set to launch its 10th season now. Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, let's look at 10 throwback pictures from the reality show:

When joined Rohit Shetty in season 9 finale

hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi until director Rohit Shetty took up. However, Akki appeared on the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and pulled off a daredevil stunt himself.

When S. Sreesanth got uncomfortably trapped in a box

Popular cricketer S. Sreesanth was one of the strongest contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. This picture sums up his willpower and courage as he performs the task being tapped in a box.

Shamita Shetty won the ticket to Grand finale

Shamita Shetty's triumphant smile as she won the ticket to finale shows the spirit of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Bharti Singh, Vikas Gupta and others pose for a selfie

While the contestants constantly wondered what's coming next to scare them, Bharti Singh, Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni, Shamita Shetty and other participants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 seldom managed to catch a few light moments and this picture is one of those times.

When Rocky Jaiswal surprised girlfriend on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

Hina Khan appeared on the 8th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The tv actress fought her fears bravely during all the tasks. Amidst the horror, she had a cute moment with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as he surprised her on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

When Sidharth Shukla won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7

Sidharth Shukla seems to be very lucky with reality shows. Before taking the Bigg Boss 13 winner trophy home, he also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 surpassing fellow artists Sana Saeed and Mukti Mohan who reached the final stage of the show.

Meiyang Chang poses with the girls

Looks like one iconic moment in Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 as Meiyang Chang poses with the girl gang , Asha Negi, Ridhi Dogra, and Nathalia Kaur. Hussain Kuwajerwala, Sana Khan and others too were a part of the season.

Double trouble as couples come together for Khatron Ke Khiladi 5

Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 saw couples come together to fight their fears. As seen in the picture, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Gauhar Khan and , Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were a part of the show.

VJ Bani's funny moment with Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar puts his witty sense of humour to use and teases Bani for saying the phrase 'be a man' during the stunts.

When turned host for Khatron Ke Khiladi 3

Priyanka Chopra turned into a daredevil diva as she became the host for Khatron Ke Khiladi 3. Marking her entry on a bike and sporting a snake around her shoulders, PeeCee got the fans awestruck

