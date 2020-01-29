All you need to know about Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's rumoured relationship

From Mohsin Khan revealing he is single to him admitting to the relationship in 2017, here's all you need to know about the rumoured relationship of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. Read on.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been one of the most loved jodis. While their 'rumoured' relationship has been the talking point for over three years now, Mohsin in a recent interview with Pinkvilla implied that the two have been 'just friends'. Now that this has been clarified by Khan himself, we couldn't help but trace back the timeline of our most favourite jodi's rumoured relationship which started shortly after they started working together.

It was in 2017, when Mohsin himself in an interview admitted to dating Shivangi. The confirmation news had literally broken the internet with fans of Kaira shipping the two as Shivin. He had admitted that the two have fallen in love and that it is Joshi's innocence which has left him enamoured. He said, "We have been linked to each other ever since we became part of the show, but we chose to avoid all those rumours and not let it affect our friendship or work in any way. In fact, there was nothing to talk about initially, since we were just friends. Our friendship graduated to love only recently. It's just been a month and a half. Shivangi's innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love."

This wasn't it. The actor in a video interview had reiterated that he wanted to break this news to fans as he wishes and hope they love Mohsin and Shivangi in personal life as much as they love Kartik and Naira onscreen. It was quite a gesture. Later, the two were seen partying together and getting comfortable with each other's family.

Shivangi, however, neither publicly admitted to her relationship but nor denied it. The two continued to be seen everywhere together and would also wish each other on their achievements on social media. Shivangi's parents too have been all praises for the actor always.

Mohsin ringed in his birthday too with her and was the host for Shivangi's birthday in 2017 and 2018. But it wasn't all smooth. Lately, there were quite a few rumours of the two having broken up due to differences. In fact, another report highlighted that the actor was unhappy with the vanity van allotment for his show YRKKH which he had to share with Joshi, but later, Mohsin clarified that they were just rumours and nothing more.

In the midst of all this, the show completed more than 3000 episodes and the duo completed over 1000 episodes together. They have always praised each other and mentioned how their off-screen bond has helped them translate the chemistry on-screen.

Contrary to his 2017 statement, Mohsin's recent statement implies that Shivangi and him have been only friends which has helped them grow as actors.

Well, this has certainly left the fans confused. Nonetheless, their chemistry on-screen remains unfazed leaving Kaira fans happy.

