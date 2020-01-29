All you need to know about Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's rumoured relationship
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been one of the most loved jodis. While their 'rumoured' relationship has been the talking point for over three years now, Mohsin in a recent interview with Pinkvilla implied that the two have been 'just friends'. Now that this has been clarified by Khan himself, we couldn't help but trace back the timeline of our most favourite jodi's rumoured relationship which started shortly after they started working together.
Just to clear your doubt https://t.co/SZj4sxBiW5
— Hita's Creations (@kaira_addict) January 27, 2020
2019: Ammijaan excited like
2020 : "Someday, whn I finally get married no one will be more excited thn my Ammi."
.
So d point is dating phase bhi hogaya approval bhi milgaya..
JUST FRIENDS #Shivin Shaadi kab hai...?? pic.twitter.com/U0XCNZCtAC
— (@reshu_resh92) January 28, 2020
Shivangi, however, neither publicly admitted to her relationship but nor denied it. The two continued to be seen everywhere together and would also wish each other on their achievements on social media. Shivangi's parents too have been all praises for the actor always.
Mohsin ringed in his birthday too with her and was the host for Shivangi's birthday in 2017 and 2018. But it wasn't all smooth. Lately, there were quite a few rumours of the two having broken up due to differences. In fact, another report highlighted that the actor was unhappy with the vanity van allotment for his show YRKKH which he had to share with Joshi, but later, Mohsin clarified that they were just rumours and nothing more.
In the midst of all this, the show completed more than 3000 episodes and the duo completed over 1000 episodes together. They have always praised each other and mentioned how their off-screen bond has helped them translate the chemistry on-screen.
Contrary to his 2017 statement, Mohsin's recent statement implies that Shivangi and him have been only friends which has helped them grow as actors.
Well, this has certainly left the fans confused. Nonetheless, their chemistry on-screen remains unfazed leaving Kaira fans happy.
