Azim Riaz: Top 10 interesting statements by the Bigg Boss 13 contestant

Check out 10 interesting statements by Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz.

Asim Riaz is currently on a rage ever since he came out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. He has already featured in a single with Jacqueline Fernandes and is reportedly offered ’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Asim also has collaborated with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana for a single.

Today, we list down top 10 interesting statements by the Bigg Boss 13 contestants.

1. Taking a stand for Himanshi Khurana

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana's relationship has been one of the most discussed relationship in BB. From entertaining the audience together with their bold statements to supporting each other at the times of turmoil, Asim and Himanshi have always been in the news. However, some fans criticised the duo and have labelled their relationship as a 'publicity stunt.” Taking to his official Twitter handle, Asim Riaz revealed that his journey in the house was much more challenging than what was shown in the one-hour episode on television. ”Don’t judge me for who I am with,” he said.

2. Asim on show being fixed

Asim, who lost out to Sidharth and finished first runner-up in the just-concluded season, dismisses rumours of fixing and said, “Kuch bhi aisa nahin hai. Fixed kuch bhi nahin hota... audience ke pyaar ki wajah se main yahaan tak pahuncha aur wo (Sidharth) bhi jeeta hai. So, fixed kuch nahi hai... it's just real.”

3. Calling Himanshi his support system

In a twitter post, Asim had clarified that Himanshi was his biggest support always inside the house. “I connected with Himanshi because she was going through the same negativity as me and we decided to go against the narrative together even if it was against the popular opinion. That’s why the mutual respect and admiration for each other.”

4. Asim on

became great friends with Asim Riaz inside the house. Inside the house, We saw Rashami telling Asim that her major problem is that she easily trusts people which in turn, lead to her downfall. And later, Asim tells her that he never liked Arhaan Khan but just for Rashami’s sake, he used to maintain a cordial relationship with him.

5. On being a runner up

About not bagging the trophy, Asim had said, “I had the ‘Junoon’ if winning so yea, but I came so far and became the first runner up due to the love of the audience. Thoda sa laga but then 22 contestants had come but winner could only be one. I came so far and people showered so much love, I feel blessed. From whatever I know and is being told, I think I played well and I feel blessed.”

6. On John Cena extending support

We asked Asim about John Cena and Fast and Furious team extending wishes to him, he reacted, Asim reacted, “I have worked for 10 years rigorously. Everyone is working hard but mujhe yeh fal mil raha hai. I have reached till here because of my audience and fans. These opportunities I am getting because of you’ll. So I will be giving my 100 % to all this. Tomorrow, day after I will be back to work. No holidays.”

7. On the girlfriend controversy

We had asked Asim when would he and Himanshi be meeting to clarify on the ‘girlfriend’ controversy that happened outside. “I had explained to her inside only. But it was about what things were coming out. Now I want to know who has said what and then I will have clarity. I was just appalled why this thing came out now when I had spoken about my feelings for Himanshi in the 10-11th week itself. I respect her. There is no disrespect,” he concluded.

8. On his relationship with Himanshi

Asim and Himanshi’s pairing onscreen was loved. About his feelings for her and going down his knees for her, Asim shared, “She loves me. I need time and she needs time to understand each other and get to know each other. Everything is positive. Regarding, going down on my knees, I was just so excited to see her after a long time. I just wanted to propose her in front of her Bigg Boss family.”

9. Asim on not taking a break

When asked what will he do post BB, Asim has prompted that his journey has just begun and that he doesn’t want to rest. He just wants to get on to work.

10. Asim on Sidharth Shukla

When asked about his equation with Sidharth he had said, “We are all very busy and will hopefully be busy but I am sure if we bump into each other, we will be cordial.”

