Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan: Journey, controversies, link ups; All you need to know about the actor

As Eijaz Khan gears up to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house, we list down his journey so far, controversies and personal life. Everything you need to know about the Kkavyanjali star.

Bigg Boss 14 promises to up the entertainment quotient like never before. After a thunderous response to the 13th season, host has promised that the show will be a dream come true for the contestants this year. In unprecedented times, the makers have ensured all precautionary measures have been taken. One of the contestants to be seen inside the house is Eijaz Khan. Best remembered for playing the romantic hero in the 2005 series Kkavyaanjali, Eijaz's journey in showbiz is quite an interesting one. From playing supporting roles to bagging his first big show, personal life and then working in films to reality shows, surviving injuries and now the Bigg Boss house. Curious? Well, here's a look at Eijaz's journey so far, from his controversies to link ups.

Journey: Eijaz initially started working in music videos and was part of several hits in the early 2000s. He rose to fame by playing lead roles in show like Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. He also participated in reality dance show and in 2019, he was seen in the web series called Halala that premiered on Ullu App and Mayanagari-City of Dreams that premiered on Hotstar. He also appeared in films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Kuch Na Kaho, Tanu Weds Manu Returns among others.

Personal Life: Apart from his professional life, Eijaz made headlines a number of times for his personal life. He sustained several injuries in the last decade but managed to return all the more stronger every time. His love life has always managed to make news for several reasons. It is widely known that Eijaz dated his Kkavyaanjali co-star . However, it did not end well for the two.

Controversies: Apart from his personal life, Eijaz was rumoured to be pretty short tempered. Rumours of his tantrums on sets were widely known. Apart from that, recently during a chat show, Eijaz opened up on cheating on his ex (Anita) which he claimed to regret today.

Second Innings: Eijaz, who was once considered a star on TV, took a small sabbatical in between because of his injuries. He has now returned with a more matured perspective and is looking for challenging roles to prove his mettle as an actor.

