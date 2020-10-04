Bigg Boss 14 REVIEW: A 3.5 hours long tiring grand premiere but a promising mix of contestants piques interest

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 commenced today. Here's what we thought about the new season's grand premiere. While the contestants are promising, the premiere seemed dragged.

Touted to be the biggest reality show on Indian Television, Bigg Boss 14 kickstarted today amid lots of power packed performances and lengthy introductions. There are many firsts this season but the one which supersedes anything is the 3.5 hours long premiere vividly reminding us of the length of Dharma’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The premiere started at 9 PM with giving us a slight insight of the shoot without the ‘live’ audience. To ensure the feel of the audience, the makers edited the introduction in a way where videos of celebrities were added where they are clapping or hooting or reacting to a certain comment. Later, Salman was back to business wherein he first introduced the ex contestants , Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla as the toofani seniors with a couple of powers in their hand.

While the entire idea of seniors entering the monitoring the first two weeks inside the house is interesting, the need to have them sitting at the gate as the watchdogs felt unnecessary and forced, and if I may add took a lot of time as well. Moving on while the introduction of every contestants starting with their performance, then a fun chat was entertaining in the first one and a half hours, it became tiresome and boring eventually. Almost 25 mins were spent over an elaborate introduction of contestants which seemed yet again unnecessary and dragged. When we talk about Bigg Boss, there is no way we won’t mention Salman Khan. The host was in his full form throughout but by the end of it, even he seemed exhausted. We feel you, Bhai!

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla: Meet the #BiggBoss14 contestants

The contestants this season are an interesting bag. While Jasmin Bhasin is the smart nut, Nikki Tamboli comes across as a tantrum Queen already, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, came across as strong personalities, while Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla represent the happy couple. We also have Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu and Sara Gurpal who are musically talented. The talented bunch seems promising and raise out hope of a bang on season this year as well. After the last season, the expectations have definitely risen amongst the viewers. While others managed to get a pass for their BB entry, Rubina Dilaik, Jaan Sanu, Nishant Malkhani, Sara Gurpal had a rejected stamp on their forehead with the power in the seniors’ hand. While the entire twist is sure to raise eyebrows in anticipation, the seniors did not show any creativity in tasks assigned. It was dull and cliched. Also read: Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, Eijaaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik: Meet the contestants of Bigg Boss 14

The contestants definitely pique our interest, but introducing an element of Radhe Maa bestowing her ‘blessing’ again seems like a gimmick which could have been avoided.

The season this year will have a BB Mall, a spa, a theatre and a restaurant corner inside the house. The contestants have already started fights on the first day itself and we are looking forward to a promising season, for sure! Let us know who are you rooting for?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×