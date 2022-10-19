Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Do you also think Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh are less active in the house?
On the 18th Day of Bigg Boss, Manya accused Archana of stealing the food. Archana states that she didn’t steal anything as she took the extra dal from the vessel after being loud and clear that she’s taking extra. Manya tells she saw how much she took and they both start arguing.
Archana goes to Manya’s room and Manya gets angry at her and snatches the daal away from her and warns her not to enter her room without permission. Archana claims that she can enter anyone’s room as she’s the cook. Later, Bigg Boss asks everyone to gather at the living room area and states that a lot of people entered the show claiming that they wanted to win over people’s hearts but after entering the house they don't even get involved a lot and their contribution is also less.
So, he asks the contestants to take 2 names according to them, who don’t do a lot of work or aren't involved in tasks properly. Many take Manya and Sumbul’s name and they are asked to go to the storage room to get masks. They wear a mask and sarcastically thank everyone for voting for them. Shalin tells Tina that Sumbul is upset about this thing. They try to talk to Sumbul but she says that she doesn’t care about anyone and is ready to leave the show also if needed at this point. Shiv also talks to Manya regarding her participation and contribution in the house.
What do you think of their participation?
