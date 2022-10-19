Bigg Boss 16, POLL: Do you also think Sumbul Touqeer and Manya Singh are less active in the house?

On the 18th Day of Bigg Boss, Manya accused Archana of stealing the food. Archana states that she didn’t steal anything as she took the extra dal from the vessel after being loud and clear that she’s taking extra. Manya tells she saw how much she took and they both start arguing.

Archana goes to Manya’s room and Manya gets angry at her and snatches the daal away from her and warns her not to enter her room without permission. Archana claims that she can enter anyone’s room as she’s the cook. Later, Bigg Boss asks everyone to gather at the living room area and states that a lot of people entered the show claiming that they wanted to win over people’s hearts but after entering the house they don't even get involved a lot and their contribution is also less.