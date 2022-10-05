Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Was Shalin Bhanot's gatekeeping of chicken necessary?

Bigg Boss asks Sajid Khan to assign ration to everyone. He agrees and then later gives chicken to Shalin Bhanot as he has a medical condition. Shalin gets happy and then tells Gautam about the same but then Gautam tells that Sajid meant that the others can take from him. Sreejita tells Shalin that he can share his chicken but then their disagreement leads to a huge argument. Bigg Boss then calls Shalin, Gautam and Sreejita to the confession room.

He tells that the ration's rearrangement has been made keeping Shalin's medical condition but asks him to completely be truthful about it to every contestant out there. Shalin tries to explain himself but then Bigg Boss tells him that he needs only 200gm of protein intake everyday while doing full body workout but he isn't working out anyway. Shalin agrees but claims that irrespective of workout or not, he needs at least 150gm of protein intake.