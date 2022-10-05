Bigg Boss 16 POLL: Was Shalin Bhanot's gatekeeping of chicken necessary?
Bigg Boss 16 promises to be yet another exciting season of the popular captive reality show.
Bigg Boss asks Sajid Khan to assign ration to everyone. He agrees and then later gives chicken to Shalin Bhanot as he has a medical condition. Shalin gets happy and then tells Gautam about the same but then Gautam tells that Sajid meant that the others can take from him. Sreejita tells Shalin that he can share his chicken but then their disagreement leads to a huge argument. Bigg Boss then calls Shalin, Gautam and Sreejita to the confession room.
He tells that the ration's rearrangement has been made keeping Shalin's medical condition but asks him to completely be truthful about it to every contestant out there. Shalin tries to explain himself but then Bigg Boss tells him that he needs only 200gm of protein intake everyday while doing full body workout but he isn't working out anyway. Shalin agrees but claims that irrespective of workout or not, he needs at least 150gm of protein intake.
Bigg Boss assures him that there is 3.5kgs of chicken and other items like paneer through which he can get his share of protein intake as well and hence asks him to come out clean to everyone and not blame the makers in anyway and asks him not to be a coward about it. Shalin apologizes and they all leave after which Sreejita claims that everyone can have their share of chicken. Even Bigg Boss clarified that Shalin only told half the truth about his medical condition. Shalin asks Sreejita to give him a chance to explain and then they start arguing and fighting. Sreejita walks away but then later on, they both come together and try to sort things out. He tells her that just because he didn't tell few things doesn't mean he lied about them. Sreejita tells she wasn't trying to project him wrong or make a big deal about him or his medical condition.
