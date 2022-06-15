Bigg Boss 8 fame Dimpy Ganguly wishes daughter Reanna on her sixth birthday as per the Bengali calendar

Dimpy Ganguly rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 8. The mother of two is expecting her third bundle of joy to arrive very soon. The popular actress took to her social media handle to wish her eldest daughter a very happy sixth birthday and express her excitement before the arrival of her third baby.

Dimpy Ganguly, who is very expressive about her thoughts and feelings, penned a very beautiful post as she shared a photo of hers with her little daughter Reanna. In the photo, both Dimpy and her daughter looked breath-taking wearing an off-white gown. Dimpy flaunted her baby bump as she stood with her daughter and posed in front of the camera. In her post, she reflected upon her journey of motherhood, from holding her little daughter in her hands for the very first time to expecting the arrival of her third child. She talked about how the advent of babies could double the size of one’s heart. The actress said, "The confidence in yourself as a parent, every child will push your buttons and force you to be a more patient person and teach you not to just love them but also to love yourself. And THAT for me is the biggest gain". She continued to talk about how every subsequent baby resulted in making her more patient as a parent. The Big Boss 8 contestant wrote about how the time before the delivery of her third baby gave her the courage to love herself. She concluded by saying that how much ever imperfect she is as a person, for her children, she is perfect and that’s her greatest takeaway from motherhood.

Have a look at the beautiful Instagram post shared by Dimpy Ganguly:

For those unaware, Dimpy tied the knot with a Dubai-based businessman in 2015, Rohit Roy. The couple first embraced parenthood back in 2016 as they welcomed baby girl Reanna and later, in 2020, Dimpy and Rohit got blessed with a baby boy Aryaan Roy. Their third baby is due very soon and we can barely wait for the little bundle of joy to arrive.

