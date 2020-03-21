Coronavirus Effect: Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Shararat; REVISIT these TV shows during the quarantine period

As COVID 19 spreads rampantly, people have been advised to stay indoors. If you are bored with the quarantine period already, and catching up on new shows and just want a change, we suggest five Indian Television shows from the 80s and 90s which will make you nostalgic.

If you are bored with catching up on new shows and just want a change, we suggest five Indian Television shows from the 80s and 90s which will make you nostalgic.

1. Malgudi Days: In 1986, based on the works of RK Narayan, Malgudi Days was filmed in both English (first 13 episodes) and Hindi (all 54 episodes). Malgudi Days is a mere reflection of innocent childhood. Set in a village, Agumbe in Karnataka, the show revolves around the central character Swami, who just like us, tried his best to stay away from school and play out with his friends. The show was much loved for the simplicity it showed. With Swami's lenses, the show targeted the post-independence era! Say no to anything made by Britishers, with beautiful writing and smooth screenplay. What a time! The show is available on Amazon Prime.

2. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: To anyone looking for some smart, witty and enjoyable watch, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is a must. The show first aired in 2004. Who doesn't enjoy Maya Sarabhai's utter sophisticated vocabulary whilst dropping the sarcastic bombs, Indravadan's sass, Monisha's 'middle class' nature, Sahil getting sandwiched and of course, Roshesh's poems? I mean, who doesn't love the Sarabhai family? I know, we do! Go watch it and get your dose of self-love and humor right away on Hotstar.

3. Hip Hip Hurray: Directed by Nupur Asthana, the college drama aired in 1998. The show focused on 12th-grade students at the DeNobili High School and their adventures, their fears and hopes, and their relationships and interactions. It was perhaps are one of the first encounters of what college life would look like, including issues pertinent for the younger generation such as dating, drugs, careers, health, exams, and causes, in a light-hearted manner. The show is available on Zee 5.

4. Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat: hring Bhring Sarwaling, bhoot Bhavishya vartaman badling. Who doesn’t remember this chant by heart! Serving us the first exposure to fantasy comedies, Shararat first aired in 2003. The show centred around fairies with Jiya as a young fairy who ends up in trouble every time she uses magic. It was pure comedy, with some really ROFL moments. It is available on Hotstar!

5. Fauji: Lastly, we suggest you go watch 's debut show, Fauji. The series followed the training of an Indian Army commando regiment and aired on DD National in 1989. The show is available on Amazon Prime.

Tell us which other shows have been you binge-watching because we all deserve this break!

