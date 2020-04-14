Happy Birthday Anita Hassanandani: From a fancy saree to a stunning monokini, Naagin 3 star can ace it all

Anita Hassanandnai is celebrating her 39th birthday today and well, the Naagin 3 actress has a sense of fashion that can give anyone a run for their money. Check out some of our recent favourites from her gram.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has been one of the most fashionable divas on tellyvile and even at 39, she continues to give our major fashion goals. Anita has always had her fashion game on point and while she did set quite a few trends as her role of Shagun in YHM, even off-screen, she has been a diva. Her social media photos are full of major inspiration for what could be your next look for any given occasion. One look at her social media and you will know why we are saying so.

Anita has managed to pull off some of the finest blouses with fancy cutwork, or for that matter, pair it with even fancier sarees. However, she is the master of all looks and her western wear is equally appealing if we might add. So today, on her birthday, we went through her recent photos on Instagram and picked out what we think are some of her finest looks in recent times. It was difficult to leave out so many, but you got to do what you got to do, right?

Check out some of the birthday girl Anita Hassanandani's photos right here:

The perfect beach look putting together blues and neutrals:

Glamming it up in indo-western:

Beating the blues with a monokini:

All things classy in a blazer dress:

Always dressing to kill it in all things black:

And finally, all those fancy saree looks:

Here's wishing the diva a very happy birthday!

