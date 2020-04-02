Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Making Salman go ROFL or flirting with Deepika, here's why the comedian rules TV

Kapil Sharma turns a year older today, and well, he is indeed one of the most celebrated comedians, and rightly so. On his birthday today, we thought we would highlight what makes him the best.

Kapil Sharma is definitely one of the finest comedians we have got in India and while it comes effortlessly to him, we know for a matter of fact that he has witnessed his own set of ups and downs. He never fails to leave his fans and audiences laughing post a stand-up, and oh boy, can we ever get enough of how he interacts with the fans? Well, he has come a long way and while he is more than just a comedian given his acting skills and that mellow voice, he is doing what he does the best - make people laugh.

We all remember that episode where simply started laughing and he could just not stop because c'mon, isn't Kapil that funny? Salman and Kapil sure have a great rapport, but nothing and no one can escape his jokes. Meanwhile, he is also quite the flirtatious host when it comes to , and this is something that has been a ritual since forever now. Even during the promotions of Chhapaak, Kapil did not spare his chance to send out all his love to her, as she visited him on the sets, probably for the first time post marriage.

Apart from all that, Kapil is a treat to watch when he puts together a skit with all his co-stars. In fact, Bharti Singh, or Sumona, or anyone else for that matter, no one can seem to stop praising him when it comes to the comedian and talking about it. He manages to make his crew feel comfortable and important, and while he does all of that, he obviously treats us with his singing, time and again. All in all, Kapil Sharma along with The Kapil Sharma Show is what fans feel is the complete package of laughter that they need, and so, that is what he does.

On his special day today, here is wishing him a very happy birthday!

Credits :Pinkvilla

