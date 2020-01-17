Happy Birthday Nakuul Mehta: Every reason that proves why the Ishqbaaaz actor needs to be celebrated

Nakuul Mehta has turned a year older today and well, the Ishqbaaz actor is everything that needs to be celebrated too. Here's wishing him a heart birthday!

Nakuul Mehta is definitely one of the finest actors we have in the television industry. Right from his acting prowess to every non-acting activity that he takes up, he has always done great things. Today, as the actor turns a year older, there can only be enough reasons to celebrate him for all that he is and all that he has become, Nakuul continues winning hearts just like always, and how.

Doing a television show or not, he always has something or the other going on, and right now, he is busy with a project already as he is constantly promoting it. While the actor is yet to sign his next show, currently, we are just happy celebrating the being that he, all for the right reasons. He has his heart and mind in place, and with everything he does and often says, he reminds fans of why they love him so much. So, here's listing down every reason he must be celebrated, on birthdays, and otherwise...

An orator, and a brilliant one

Some of us make humble attempts (Not too far back) but the channel would rather have a stand up comedian make an under the belt joke with jarring music than a recepient of their 'prestigious' award take a stand against sexism.

PS. Indian TV / Bollywood award - same shiz https://t.co/QhPQHpR8Ry — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) January 8, 2018

For anyone who has spoken to him, or seen him speak about anything that matters, they would know that he is not just intelligent, but he also puts all that knowledge to right use and for a right cause, mostly, at the right time. His interviews, and speeches, or even most random videos, he always leaves an everlasting impression.

Social activist, because he stands up for a cause

Just watching the sheer resolve of fellow Mumbaikars take to the streets and peacefully engage & protest yesterday makes me so proud. In this struggle for humanitarian right of every Indian, irrespective of religious leanings, one thing we cannot forget is our own humanity. pic.twitter.com/RFTaAJhoET — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 20, 2019

He has always lent his voice to anything that requires attention and irrespective of the fact that he might receive backlash for what he says or does, nothing has deterred him from doing so. Right from the recent dialogue about CAA to many other times, we just cannot praise him enough for it. Not to forget, he is a proud feminist, and fans hold pride in it too.

Motivation personified just right

Have you ever read enough of his posts on social media? He is not all about sharing photos and videos of himself or his shows, but he also imparts knowledge, wisdom, and all things motivation to the lakhs of fans and everyone else. His social media feed is good vibes.

More than just an actor

If all of the above reasons weren't enough to cite why he is more than just an actor, let me just say it out loud as well. Not only is he the warmest person when to meet, but he is also a perfect husband and a great son, probably better at many other things too.

