Happy Birthday Parth Samthaan: Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan or Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, your favourite?

Parth Samthaan is definitely everyone's beloved chocolate boy in Telly town and the actor has been doing well for himself as far as his career is concerned. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and fans never miss out on a chance to shower love on him and the actor is also very popular on social media. And today, on his 29th birthday we thought we would take this moment to appreciate him as an actor and the kind of work he has been doing.

He is known for his roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay and both these shows have garnered a lot of love to him and he has also done a fair job in pulling off these roles in the show. The actor has established a chocolate boy image but apart from being a heartthrob, he has proven his acting prowess as the romantic, and often, angry young man as well. His role as Manik in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan got him a lot of applause and in fact, he became quite the sensation post the Niti Taylor co-starrer and the duo became a hit with the fans.

And currently, as he is working in Kasautii Zindagii, the actor has managed to develop quite the sizzling chemistry and in fact, fans were angry when Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj entered the show. Parth is someone who is capable of developing perfect chemistry with anyone who is placed opposite him, and we love both his characters equally much.

Which one is your favourite?

