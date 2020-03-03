Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Here's why Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover show shouldn't go off air

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum can be called a show of today's time for multiple reasons, and all of them are reasons enough why the show should not go off air.

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been in the news for a while now, and now that the team has shot for their last as well, fans seem to have gone on sulking mode as far as the show is concerned. Everyone knows that Dipika aka Sonakshi and Karan aka Rohit will get their happy ending by the end of the show, but what has kept people hooked to this show here is how it has a touch of Bollywood, and of course, the roots of a daily soap, however, there wasn't any point where it felt like it went OTT.

For a generation who is always hooked to the likes of Amazon and Netflix, who even watches television shows these days? However, there is drama everywhere, because things just cannot be as normal and as basic as they are in real life, and yet, what happened on KHKT seemed to be relatable to many, and most importantly, the leading duo of Ronakshi, as fans have coined them together, has worked miracles, in so many ways than just one.

The show, not once, has had a certain something that has stretched for weeks, and for all those times, a viewer might have made a remark that it is a daily soap at the end, the show has managed to stand out, even that one time when Sonakshi is kidnapped on the night Rohit decides to divorce her. I, for one, thought that magically, Rohit would be the one to find her, but what happened with the milkman finding him and getting her to the hospital, was more relatable. Certain aspects of the show have been all about the drama in daily soaps, but there have been bits and parts where it stood out like no other, and for that, the lack of kitchen politics, and a feisty villain, is why this show must go on, and be chosen over other ones if need be.

(ALSO READ: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Spoilers: Rohit reveals he wants to die in Sonakshi’s arms)

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More