Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum now, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Bepannaah in the past, the POWER of fans

Fans love their shows and rightly so, but every time their favourites go off-air, their heart seems to break a little and yet, they don't leave any stone unturned in trying to save it, or pleading the makers and the channels for the same.

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover sure seems to be garnering quite the eyeballs, but this time around, the fans aren't very happy about what is about to happen soon. The show, even though it hasn't had very huge numbers, has managed to have an online reach that is tremendous, with fans leaving no stone unturned in trying to save the show. Be it online trends or sending out pleas to not pull the plug on it, they would in fact, still do anything to get the show an extension, if nothing.

And just somehow, this seems to remind me how fans did go to similar extents back when two extremely popular shows, Bepannaah, starring and Harshad Chopra, and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, starring Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh went off-air. In fact, Kuch Rang went on to create history as it returned to the screens with a very short second season, only for the fans, and even today, they continue to love the show just as much. Even for Bepannaah, the leading duo created such a special place in the hearts of the viewers, that when Beyhadh 2 was officially announced, fans wanted Jennifer and Harshad to come together once again.

Both Bepannaah and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi had a unique touch to it and they were special for their own reasons, and KHKT is also special for fans, and if one sees the kind of attempts they are making to get the show an extension, if nothing at all, is commendable. And if anything, we feel the fans do deserve a second season of the show real soon since an extension doesn't seem very likely. What say, fans?

Makers, are you reading?

