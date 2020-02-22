Khatron Ke Khiladi: From Tejasswi Prakash’s injury to Sidharth Shukla’s fight, 5 times the show made headlines

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is all set to premiere tonight, here are the big incidents from the show which have ruled the headlines over the years.

Reality shows have been a prevailing trend on Indian televisions and have also been a massive success among the audience. No wonder, the makers are always keen to bring the new seasons of the popular reality shows. Days after the successful Bigg Boss 13 came to an end, Colors is all set to host another celebrity based reality show which will make you bite your nails with his plotline. We are talking about the much talked about show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which is all set to go on air on February 22, 2020.

The show, which will be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, will feature several celebrities from the television industry who will be seen challenging their fear and will perform breath-taking stunts. Needless to say, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which has already been shot in Bulgaria this time has been grabbing the eyeballs since it was announced. After all the tenth season is expected to have more intense challenges for the contestants. Undoubtedly, the audience is excited to witness their favourite celebs testing their limits. Besides, the show is also likely to come with several interesting incidents as well. So, as Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is set to take over the television screens, here are the five times when this stunt based reality ruled the headlines in different seasons:

When Tejasswi Prakash suffered an eye injury during a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

To begin with, the upcoming season of the much talked about reality show raised the eyebrows after one of the contestants got seriously injured during a task. We are talking about Tejasswi Prakash of Swaragini fame who suffered an eye injury on the show. To note, the diva was among the strongest contestants of the show and was said to make it to top 6. However, she suffered an eye haemorrhage wherein the blood vessels had burst in her eyes. Following the injury, Tejasswi had quit the show mid way.

Vikas Gupta admitted to taking drugs during Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

Vikash Gupta, who was crowned as the mastermind of Bigg Boss 11, was seen trying his luck in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. However, he sparked controversy after reports of him taking drugs on the show surfaced. It was reported that Vikas was taking painkillers for a shoulder injury he had suffered a long time ago and the makers of KKK9 were clueless about it. Considering it as a breach of rules, host Rohit Shetty not only reprimanded Vikas but the latter was also disqualified from the show.

When Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant received backlash over her comments on co-contestant , Karan Wahi

Television’s sanskari bahu Hina Khan did make heads turn when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. While she did emerge as a strong contestant, she instigated a controversy over her comments on co-contestants Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi. This happened while Hina participated in Bigg Boss 11 post her stint on KKK8. During the show, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was spotted saying that both Rithvik and Karan lacked the mental strength required to win the show. After the video got viral, both Rithvik and Karan were seen having a hearty laugh over Hina’s statement. On the other hand, the diva was slammed by television actor Ravi Dubey.

When Sidharth Shukla and pranked the contestants with their ugly fight on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7

Sidharth Shukla, who recently won Bigg Boss 13, is known for his temperament issues. Interestingly, his anger issues were not only highlighted during the recent season of Bigg Boss, but were also talk of the town during his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 which was hosted by Arjun Kapoor. In fact, during the show, Sidharth even got into a heated argument with the Half Girlfriend actor. To recall, the argument had started after Sidharth had sat down during an episode while other contestants were standing up. The argument turned took a nasty turn after infuriated Arjun asked the makers to either have him or Sidharth on the show. While this ugly spat grabbed a lot of eyeballs, it turned out to be a mere prank planned by Arjun.

When Aijaz Khan made a controversial remark over ’s exit from Khatron Ke Khiladi 5

Kushal Tandon, who was one of the participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, broke several hearts after he left the show mid way apparently due to an injury, he had sustained during one of the stunts on the show. But his sudden exit hogged the headlines soon after wild card contestant Aijaz Khan claimed that Kushal had left KKK5 because of him. To note, Kushal and Aijaz have been on loggerheads since their stint on Bigg Boss 7. And when Kushal walked out of KKK5, Aijaz was quoted saying, “When Kushal saw me in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi, he quit the show.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More