Kumkum Bhagya, 3 December 2021, Written Update: Prachi arrives to stop Ranbir’s wedding

In today's episode, Vikram pulls Ranbir away before Pallavi and Rhea see him. Ranbir adamantly opposes getting married to Rhea. Vikram compels Ranbir to marry Rhea.

Dida tells Pallavi that Ranbir isn't happy about getting married to Rhea. Pallavi says to Dida that Ranbir sat in the mandap and that the marriage will take place at any cost.

Ranbir and Rhea exchanged the garlands. Ranbir grins pleasantly as he imagines Prachi. Ranbir's joy fades as he sees Rhea. Pandit instructs Ranbir and Rhea to perform the rituals. He imagines Prachi again and smiles as he walks around with Rhea. Rhea is overjoyed and wishes that their happiness would last forever. She does not want Sid and Prachi to arrive and call off the wedding. Ranbir reluctantly takes the rounds with her and freezes at one point.

Prachi arrives and asks to stop the marriage. Rhea asks Prachi not to create drama. Prachi claims that it was Rhea's plan to defame her and end their relationship. She informs them that Rhea accused Pallavi and Vikram of being part of the wicked scheme. Rhea tells them that Prachi is lying because she can’t see them happy.

Sid comes there and says that he has the video recording of Rhea confessing the crimes to him. Rhea gets scared. Prachi exposes Rhea for plotting against her to separate Ranbir from her. She asks Rhea if she has no shame in defaming her character by being her sister.

Prachi questions Ranbir on how he could believe Rhea. She claims that she has always loved Ranbir, she married him, he taught her to love, but he subsequently abandoned her forever. Sid says that he needs a big screen to expose Rhea’s truth. Prachi says that no proof will convince Ranbir to believe her, but her relationship and affection will persuade Ranbir to re-establish his trust in her. She asks Ranbir whether he truly needs proof to decide to trust her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

