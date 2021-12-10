Naagini 2, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Digvijay suspects Shivani is the culprit

In today’s episode, Digvijay asks Trishul who took him to nagabana. Trishul says Shivani and leaves. Digvijay says he’s suspecting Shivani. Shivani comes home and Digvijay asks her how she knows about the temple when she’s an NRI. Shivani asks Digvijay how did he get to know. Digvijay says he got the information from somewhere and asks her to answer him. Shivani says they went there because it’s a unique temple and asks him what happened. Nandisha says some people have faced problems there, so they were concerned that’s all.

Digvijay asks her to call her parents and she says yes and goes. Digvijay thinks he should keep an eye on her. Shivani asks Trishul if he remembered anything and Trishul says no. Trishul says he got a vision of someone fighting with a lot of people, but he doesn’t remember anything after that. Shivani asks him to rest. Ajit meets Reena and tells he has to leave as he’s not a human. Reena laughs and Ajit tells he’s an eagle. Reena laughs and Ajit shapeshifts and shows her. Shivani walks in the jungle and bumps into agori baba. He tells her Trishul remembers his adishesha form and leaves. Reena gets shocked and Ajit tells he was scared if she’ll leave him because of his identity. He tells her that he didn’t want to lie about his reality and apologises for hiding.

Reena tells him she still loves him irrespective of his identity and hugs him. She tells him to not leave her. Ajit says he can’t leave someone who loves him so much. Digvijay tells Baba that the yantra took them to nagabana where Shivani and Trishul were found. He tells baba that Shivanj took Trishul there and hence suspects her. Trishul asks Shivani if they can go back to nagabana. Shivani tells Digvijay is scared so they’ll go later. Trishul thinks he can’t wait.

