Rashami Desai: 5 times the Bigg Boss actress impressed us with her replies

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Read to know five statements by Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai which will make you believe she is real and brave.

has been working on Television for the longest time. Rashami recently was a part of Bigg Boss 13 wherein we saw innumerable sides to her. Be it is her vulnerability, sass, friendship, or being entertaining, Rashami has been everyone’s favourite. As she gears up for Naagin 4, we list down five times the Bigg Boss 13 fame impressed us with her replies.

1. Rashami Desai on Arhaan:

Rashami’s personal life was one of the most discussed topics this Bigg Boss season. Though the actress had her breakdown at multiple moments, she sprung back and took a firm stand when finally asked about her relationship status with Arhaan. She said, “I am very clear with my decision that I don’t see a future with Him. I have helped him throughout, outside and inside the house. I don’t think I will do any confrontation or anything. I will just move on with life.”

2. Opening up on her divorce with Nandish Sandhu

Rashami, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, opened up on her divorce with Nandish Sandhu and shared how she tries her level best to save the relationship but chose to get away after things went out of hand. “During my divorce, that entire period, I was going through depression. I never wanted it to happen. I never wanted a separation from the person I loved the most and I could say more than myself. I tried my level best. When it did not work out, I realized that it’s fine. I was the first person who said, ‘I want a divorce, I can’t be in this relationship.’”

3. On her bond with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have always had a professional bond despite all the ups and downs in their relationship. Rashami recently opened up on her equation with Sidharth and said, “Though we have fought ample of times, we used to respect our professionalism. However, in this show, we have also respected and understood each other's personal things. Even though our point of view never matched, we now share a cordial bond.”

4. Rumour of link-up

Soon after her stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rashami was linked up with Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz. Quashing it hilariously, Rashami said, “Though we have fought ample of times, we used to respect our professionalism. However, in this show, we have also respected and understood each other's personal things. Even though are point of views never matched, we now share a cordial bond.”

5. Opening up on casting couch

Rashami Desai showed her brave side and opened up on a casting couch experience she faced. She revealed, “When I started my career 13 years ago, I was very young and from a completely non-filmy background. I didn't know anyone from the industry. I still remember that I was told if you don't go through a casting couch, you won't get work. His name is Suraj and I don't know where he's now. The first time we met, he asked me about my statistics and I didn't know what it meant back then. I told him I don't know and he knew that she's completely unaware of things. He was the first person who tried taking advantage of me and tried to molest me in some or the other way."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More