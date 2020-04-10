Television's Most Sensational Relationships: Ankita Lokhande & Sushant Rajput to Paras Chhabra & Akanksha Puri

Many of our favourite celebs including Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Patel, among others have managed to make news over their sensational relationships. Read.

The relationship status of our favourite celebrities has always managed to leave us curious but more than that, it is the breakup that hurts. It is not the situation anyone wants to be in, but it is a sad reality. While breakups are not easy to deal with, being in the public domain makes it more difficult for our favourite actors to move on. Previously, many of our favourite celebs including Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande, , among others have managed to make news over their sensational relationships.

1. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput: Ankita and Sushant made headlines after the two fell in love on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta. The two dated for many years and were even going to get married but things turned ugly for the duo after Sushant entered the movies. While the reason for their breakup isn't clear, it is said that Sushant apparently cheated on Ankita with another beauty and that was the last punch to the relationship. Today, both Ankita and Sushant have moved on. While Ankita is dating Vicky Jain, Sushant is dating Rhea Chakraborty.

2. Kamya Punjabi and Karan Patel: Kamya Punjabi and Karan Patel were a hit pair on Television till they ended their relationship on a rather bitter note. While both Karan and Kamya never spoke about the reason behind their breakup, Kamya had later confessed that she will always love Karan but doesn't want him back. On the other hand, Karan had said that he always wishes the best for her. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor soon got married to Ankita Bhargava. Kamya recently got married to Shalabh.

3. and Karan Singh Grover: Ever since Dill Mill Gayye, Jennifer and Karan became a hit pair. The duo got married on April 9, 2012, but got separated two years later. While the two never really opened up on the reason behind the divorce, it is being alleged that Karan's extramarital affair was the reason behind it. Friends close to the actors revealed that the two were pretty close earlier and Karan was loyal too but then they got busy shooting and once KSG started shooting with Bipasha Basu for Alone, things got worse for Jen and Karan thereby leading to the divorce. KSG confirmed the divorce via a tweet. Today, Jennifer is doing great professionally. Karan has gotten married to Bollywood beauty Bipasha Basu.

4. Melvin Louis and Sana Khan: This is perhaps the most recent sensational relationship. Choreographer Melvin Louis and Sana Khan had confirmed their relationship a year earlier but most recently, Sana accused Melvin of cheating on her with many girls and even alleged that he had hit her. She also made some startling revelations about the relationship which left everyone shocked.

5. Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri: Well, this is another recent relationship that went wrong and continues to make headlines. Paras and Akanksha dated for a long time but things turned ugly once Paras went inside the Bigg Boss house. Paras made some startling confessions inside the house about his relationship with Puri which left her shocked as well. Plus, his closeness to Mahira Sharma dented their relationship fuRther. Akanksha then, confirmed with a tweet that she is breaking up with Paras.

