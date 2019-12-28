Year Ender 2019: Shaheer Sheikh, Karan Singh Grover to Mohsin, Parth Samthaan, TV actors who rocked the year

As the year comes to an end, from Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan and Mohsin Khan, we list down a few actors who have genuinely made sure to bring in some nuances to their characters and break the mould on Television.

Everyone has geared up to welcome 2020 and kiss goodbye to the last decade. In the last one year, television even though has not made any stealthy progress as far as the content is concerned has managed to leave us all charmed away with talented actors who have made sure to rock through the year with their performances, each different than the others. As the year comes to an end, we list down a few actors who have genuinely made sure to bring in some nuances to their characters and break the mould on television.

Shaheer Sheikh:

Shaheer has been in the industry for the longest time. This year, he returned as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Abir continues to be one of the freshest characters on TV for many reasons, one being his personality. He is not a man driven by patriarchy. He is flawed, yes, but at the same time, sensitive and a feminist. The character is one of a kind for Indian audiences, and Shaheer with his acting prowess makes it all the more endearing.

Karan Singh Grover:

Karan returned this year as Mr Bajaj on TV after a gap of almost 4 years. What makes her feature him in this list is his ability to pull off a character which is reasonably a little hard to perform. Bajaj is a middle-aged man with grey hair and a father to a teenager. KSG brought in nuances to Bajaj, making us NOT compare him to . He broke the stereotype of actors not wanting to play elderly characters by taking up Bajaj.

Mohsin Khan:

Mohsin has been playing the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for almost three and a half years now, but, every time, he brings in a new element in his performance. This year too saw him portray an array of emotions, from a loverboy to a supporting husband transforming to a jealous one, followed by a guilt-ridden husband and a father. The variety he has displayed within one character makes him one of the most loved on TV.

Parth Samthaan:

Parth has embodied the role of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, so much so that people no longer think of comparing it to Cezanne Khan. The actor has not limited himself to just playing one role; he even featured in a web show where he played a slightly different role.

Karan V Grover:

Another actor who made an impressive comeback this year is Karan V Grover as Dr Rohit in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. The actor has made everyone root for Rohit with his impeccable comic timing and realistic approach. We absolutely adore him as Rohit!

Bijlani has been breaking out to experiment so much this year. He hosted a show and was doing Ishq Mein Marjawan alongside. While as Deep he made us all intrigued, as a host, he as fun and playful. He has even shot for a web show this year where he plays army personnel. It's truly a breakout year for Arjun.

It's been an interesting year for Karan as well with a number of roles that he has experimented with. Karan took a risk of leaving his most popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi where he outperformed many. He returned as Raman later on and though the show is now off-air, Karan as Raman continues to be one of the most loved characters on Indian TV.

Shabbir Ahluwalia:

Shabbir Ahluwalia is the next to have experimented something new this year. He made his debut in the digital world with Fixer where he brought in a lot of elements as a detective cum fixer. The shades he brought in to the character are very different from Abhi, Kumkum Bhagya. Shabbir has been in the industry for a long time, but it is his this quality to express seamlessly which makes him stay at the top of the game.

Apart from these, there are Dheeraj Dhoopar, Avinesh Rekhi, who also ruled the charts this year.

