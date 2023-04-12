Divya Agarwal sets the temperature soaring in her stylish green co-ord look; See PICS

Popular actress Divya Agarwal is one of the well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, the diva has been a part of several non-fictional shows and films and won hearts with her performance and unfiltered behavior. Along with her talent, Divya is also praised for her path-breaking fashion sense. The diva often treats her fans with her glamorous photos on her social media, and fans too love to shower their immense love on her.

Divya Agarwal's new post:

A few hours ago, Divya Agarwal took to her social media handle and shared a few new pictures from her latest photoshoot. In these photos, the Splitsvilla10 fame is seen donning a green printed co-ord and dishing out major fashion goals. Speaking of the details, Divya wore a yellow bralette and donned a green printed skirt and jacket. She styled her hair into a messy bun and her high-definition makeup looked fabulous s she posed for the pictures. The diva opted for minimal jewelry and wore a beaded necklace, earrings, and rings and completed her look by wearing a mojaris.

Sharing these beautiful pictures with her fans and followers, the actress wrote, "Don’t touch my pride, They say my glory’s all around, Don’t test my mouth, They say the truth is my sound." Fans were quick enough to drop a comment on her photos and penned amazing compliments for her. Pavitraa Puniya even commented and wrote, "kitni sundar choti."

Take a look at her PICS here-

Speaking about her personal life, Divyanka Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday on December 4. However, Divya's this birthday became more special when her boyfriend, Apurva Padgaonkar, proposed to her in front of everyone. The lovebirds got engaged on her special day, and since then, both have been inseparable.

Divya Agarwal's professional life:

Divya Agarwal is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. The actress even joined hands with popular actors for several music videos, amongst which most even became hits. Divya's music video titled 'Resham Ka Rumal' was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.

