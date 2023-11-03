Diya Aur Baati Hum star Kanika Maheshwari files for divorce after 11 years of marriage: Report

It has just been a few days since the news of actor Karan Veer Mehra and wife Nidhi Seth splitting came out and now, yet another power couple from the tinsel town is set to part ways. Diya Aur Baat Hum actress Kanika Maheshwari is reportedly heading for a divorce from husband Ankur Ghai after eleven years of wed-lock.

Kanika Maheshwari and Ankur Ghai to grant divorce the next year: Report

As reported by ETimes, Kanika Maheshwari and her husband Ankur Ghai will get legally divorced by the next year. The report suggested that both Kanika and Ankur have been staying separately for four years. A source close to the media publication revealed that while the duo was staying separately, they did try to resolve their differences but things didn't work out.

Kanika and her eight-year-old son live in Mumbai while Ankur is located in Delhi. The couple was facing compatibility issues and was also not trying to pull up a long-distance relationship.

Have a look at Kanika Maheshwari's fun reel with son

Kanika Maheshwari's husband Ankur Ghai denies the news

While Kanika didn't respond to the news, her estranged husband denied the news to a media publication. He said, "No “No, these are just rumors, and they keep doing the rounds because we are in a long-distance marriage. I live in Delhi due to my work, while Kanika is in Mumbai. We haven’t separated."

Kanika Maheshwari and Ankur Ghai in Nach Baliye

Kanika Maheshwari was quite popular for her character of Minakshi in Diya Aur Baati Hum. She also participated in Nach Baliye in the year 2013 along with her husband Ankur Ghai. The duo seemed too much in love and wooed judges as well as audiences with their chemistry and dance performance.

Kanika Maheshwari's previous projects in the TV industry

While Kanika got recognition for her stint in Diya Aur Baati Hum, the actress has a variety of TV shows to her credit. She has portrayed her acting finesse in projects like Dil Diyyan Gallan, Dil Se Dil Tak, Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi, FIR, Reth, and Piya Ka Ghar among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Maheshwari opens up on her decision of choosing TV show: Don’t want to restrict myself