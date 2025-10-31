'Don't blame me for Nehal and Baseer's eviction': Vijay Vikram Singh records video to clear confusion that he's not Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss fans often hear the narrator’s voice giving instructions or updates, but Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice behind the popular reality show, has clarified once again that he is not Bigg Boss. In a recent Instagram video, Singh addressed viewers directly, explaining the difference between his narration and the iconic Bigg Boss voice that audiences hear during tasks and interactions with contestants.

Singh said, “‘Bigg Boss aap sabhi ko batana chahte hain’—bhai ye mein nahi bolta hu Bigg Boss mein. Matlab, jo awaaz aap show mein sunte hain jaise ‘Bigg Boss chahte hain’ ya ‘Mein chahta hu ki aap ye kare,’ woh meri awaaz nahi hai. Mein Bigg Boss nahi hu.” (I don’t say this in Bigg Boss. I mean, the voice you hear on the show saying ‘Bigg Boss wants this’ or ‘I want you to do this’ is not my voice. I am not Bigg Boss)

He stated that his role is limited to narrating the show, informing the audience about timings and updates. Singh explained, “Show mein 2 awaaz hain. Dusri awaaz jaise ‘Dopahar 12 baje,’ ‘Bigg Boss ne Vijay Vikram Singh ko kaha ki woh phirse clarification issue kare,’ ya ‘Aage dekhiye,’ ye sab meri awaaz hain. Contestants se baat karte waqt jo awaaz aap sunte hain, woh mein nahi hu.” (There are two voices in the show. The voice you hear when talking to contestants is not me)

Here’s what Vijay Vikram Singh really does on Bigg Boss

Singh further clarified that he has no role in deciding contestant eliminations or selections. “Baseer nikal gaye hain, Nehal nikal gayi hain, lekin isme mera koi haath nahi hai. Mera yogdan show mein sirf itna hai ki samay bataa deta hu aur aapko updates deta hu,” (Baseer Ali has been eliminated, Nehal Chudasama has been eliminated, but I have no role in this. My contribution to the show is only to inform about timings and give updates) he explained.

He added, “Mein show ki dusri awaaz hu. Ab dono awaaze thodi ek jaisi lagti hain, par dono alag hain. Contestant ko nikaalna, kisko lena ya nikalna ye mere haath mein nahi hota. Ye nirnay Colors aur Endemol ka hota hai.” (I am the show’s second voice. Both voices may sound similar, but they are different. Deciding who gets eliminated or selected is not in my hands. These decisions are made by Colors and Endemol)

Singh, who has been narrating Bigg Boss for several seasons, requested fans to direct any complaints or criticisms regarding contestant eliminations to the production house rather than him. He stated that he is only a contracted artist who provides narration for the show each year and once again appealed to viewers to stop blaming or abusing him, as he is not Bigg Boss.

This is reportedly Singh’s 20th or 26th video where he clarifies his role in the show. Fans often confuse the narrator with Bigg Boss, but Singh’s explanation makes it clear that he is only the voice guiding the audience through episodes.

