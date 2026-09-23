“Ek Hi Behen Hai Tumhari”: Nupur Sanon Reveals Why She Was Upset With Kriti Sanon During Her Wedding

Nupur Sanon recently appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show, Double Date, with her husband Stebin Ben, where she opened up about her bond with sister Kriti Sanon and shared a candid story from her wedding preparations.

Talking about the wedding, Nupur revealed that Kriti was involved in the décor and food planning as she is good at handling such details. However, Kriti was shooting and busy at the time, while Stebin was travelling, leaving Nupur to manage several aspects of the wedding herself. This eventually left her a little upset with her sister.

Nupur said, “Kriti was involved in the décor with me and in what the food menu would be and all because she is really good at all these things. But she was shooting and busy at that time, and there was a time I was a little upset with her. I was like, ‘Ek hi behen hai tumhari and I was loaded with work,’ because Stebin was travelling, I was doing the décor, food and other stuff.”

Nupur revealed that Kriti had reassured her that she would take care of everything and that she didn't need to worry. After the wedding, the décor team also shared something that stayed with Nupur and showed her sister's hands-on nature.

She added, “Kriti had promised me, ‘You don't have to worry,’ and she said that she would take care of everything. After the wedding got over, the décor people came and said they haven't seen anyone so down to earth like Kriti. Kabhi parde sahi kar rahi thi, she was actually like a crew member. And that's the actual side of Kriti.”

Nupur’s story offered a glimpse into the sisters’ relationship away from the spotlight, highlighting how Kriti, despite being busy with her own work, eventually made sure she was involved and helped wherever she could.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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