EXCLUSIVE: Abhinav Shukla admits he 'didn't like' participating in Bigg Boss, reveals how his relationship with Rubina Dilaik evolved

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are one of the most popular couples on Indian Television. In an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla, Abhinav discussed various phases of his life, including struggling days, a not-so-flourishing career, and marriage troubles with his wife, Rubina Dilaik. The actor opened up about his instant reaction when he first saw Rubina and discussed how their relationship evolved.

Abhinav Shukla opens up on his dating phase with Rubina Dilaik and facing troubles in marriage

The Chhoti Bahu actor revealed that he first saw Rubina at his friend's Ganapati festival. The actor was taken aback at first sight and instantly exclaimed, ‘Wow!’. He mentioned approaching Rubina for a photoshoot, where they both felt a spark. Abhinav admitted that he initiated the dating, but credited Rubina for taking it to a more serious and meaningful phase.

Shukla admitted that there will always be differences of opinion, but they can be resolved. He revealed how they used to argue and stop talking for two to three days.

He said, “There will be differences of opinion. I always say it to Rubi (Rubina Dilaik) ki yaar set of belief system jo hai logon ka wo kaha se aata hai? Ek society se aur ek maa-baap se. Religion se bhi aata hai. Ek mera khud ka belief system hai, Maine likh ke rakha hai. And I'm very steadfast with that, usme bada pakka hun. Wahan pe clash ho jata hai mere aur Rubina mein. Main bolta hu aise hona chahiye wo bolti hai aise hona chahiye. Earlier we used to argue and do din baat nahi ki, teen din baat nhi ki. Now I have realized there is always a way around it, yaar!”

The 42-year-old further discussed how his relationship with Rubina evolved. “Now we are mature enough. If there is a difference of opinion, it gets resolved the same day or the very next day. Kisi ka muh fula hua nahi rehta hai. Things are good,” he added.

Abhinav Shukla reveals why he chose Bigg Boss to reconcile his marriage

Currently a part of Pati Patni Aur Panga, Abhinav was quizzed on why he did Bigg Boss when his marriage with Rubina Dilaik was facing troubles. To which, he responded, “When we said ‘Yes’ to Bigg Boss, we had no clue ki kis disha mein jaa sakta hai. Matlab friction hamare beech hai badh jaygi ya kam hogi, we had no clue. But ek cheez thi that she will have my back, I'll have her back. Jo hua wo swabhavik tha. So maybe we thought it was a test. We survived that.”

The actor admitted that he didn't enjoy participating in Bigg Boss, while calling Khatron Ke Khiladi "super fun."

