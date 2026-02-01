EXCLUSIVE: Amaal Mallik on his fight to get Sonu Nigam on board for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: "People didn't want him..."

In an exclusive for Pinkvilla, celebrated music composer and former Bigg Boss 19 contestant, Amaal Mallik opens up like never before about industry politics, music royalties, mental health struggles, heartbreaks, and the burden of carrying a 75-year musical legacy. Mallik reveals about the harsh truth behind remakes versus recreations, and why composers in Bollywood still fight for fair credit and financial security. The 35-year-old also shares his experience of working with legends like Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal among others.



On his battle to get Sonu Nigam for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3



When asked about selecting singers for songs, Amaal Mallik said that he thinks very hard while choosing an artist. He revealed, "They didn't want someone as amazing as Sonu Nigam to sing Mere Dholna 3.0; they were not sure we should go with someone like Sonu Nigam. And now, he's everywhere. One song changes everything. Even he has to go through this! For someone as legendary, as talented as him, you put him in the witness box, take his test! Then where do we stand."

The musician further talks about how producers and directors agree with the composers. He said, "Bhushan Kumar Sir is convinced. ANR (Artists and Repertoire, who belong to the division of a record label) is convinced. The director is convinced. Other people from the marketing team someone's coming; from the actor's team, the manager's coming who are then suggesting 'Why shouldn't we go with Arijit Singh? Shouldn't we go with Vishal Mishra?' And I understand as my choices were these three, but I wanted a little bolder voice."



How Sonu Nigam completed the song in 45 mins



The classical music epitome in this country is Sonu Nigam and I believe he can do it! He completed the song in 45 minutes. It is the toughest song on Earth that I have recomposed. Pritam da's original that I made into a new verse. That sargam at the end, ask any classical musician, who think it must have taken 5 hours to complete. We had booked the studio from 7 to 12 at night. He came directly from a show in the US at 10 and finished it by 10.45 around 11. And then everyone was like 'Wow what a song!' But during the process to bring his voice for the song, they were ready to remove me from the film saying that you aren't listening to us! So when I am choosing my singer, there are times that the composer is getting replaced!"



Check out the exclusive Pinkvilla podcast with Amaal Mallik below:

