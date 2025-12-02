Exclusive: Ashnoor Kaur addresses Tanya Mittal ‘jealousy’ claims and Salman Khan’s targeting remark

Ashnoor Kaur has finally addressed the ongoing chatter around her alleged rivalry with Tanya Mittal after her eviction from Bigg Boss 19. Ever since Tanya landed Ekta Kapoor’s show, many fans believed Ashnoor felt insecure and jealous. The conversation intensified after Salman Khan remarked on Weekend Ka Vaar that Ashnoor “started targeting Tanya.” Now, the actress has offered a calm and clear explanation.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ashnoor Kaur firmly dismissed claims that she targeted Tanya Mittal. She said, “I think this is not true. There is nothing for me to target her on because aap sabhi ne dekha hain I’ve been working since a very young age, I have done shows with Ekta maam.” She added that if anyone gets an opportunity from Bigg Boss, it should be appreciated. “Mujhe aisa lagta hain that agar Bigg Boss se kisiko kuch show mil raha hain yaa unki growth horahi hain… that’s a very good thing. Infact I congratulated her also,” Ashnoor shared.

The actress also spoke about the conversations inside the house when Tanya’s new show became a topic. “Me, GK, Pranit, we were all talking about it… and they were like ki usko kaise show mil gaya. I was like nai, achhi baat hain na. Harr koi jaise grow karega, harr koi aage badega, and it’s good for her,” she added.

Ashnoor’s exit from Bigg Boss 19 took place after she threw a wooden plank at Tanya during the ticket-to-finale task, though she later clarified that it was not intentional. In her interview with Zoom/Telly Talk, she said she was still processing the incident because it happened right before the finale. She explained that she had entered the show with the intention of winning the trophy and had told Tanya that she was sorry she got hurt, but the act was not deliberate. Ashnoor added that she is a very sensitive person.

Here’s what Ashnoor said about Tanya being 'fake'

After leaving the house, Ashnoor stated that she considers Tanya “fake.” In her interview, she mentioned that Tanya is a smart and cunning player who pretends to be someone she is not. She added that Tanya is image-conscious and tends to exaggerate situations. Ashnoor also said that she cannot pretend to like someone outwardly while feeling differently inside, as that is not who she is.

When asked about Tanya’s reaction during the plank incident, Ashnoor explained that she was not convinced by Tanya’s behavior because she genuinely believed Tanya was exaggerating and creating drama, something she felt Tanya is known for.

