EXCLUSIVE: Elvish Yadav reveals his dislike for "manipulator" girls, "Ladkiyan jo jhooth bolti hain na..."

Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming reality show, Engaged 2. Hosted by Elvish Yadav and Jiya Shankar, the recent announcement of the show has already left netizens curious. Meanwhile, Elvish's Instagram story, wherein a woman flaunted a ring on her finger, went viral as the YouTuber wrote 'Engaged,' fueling several rumors.

Lately, both of them are on a promotional spree for the show, and in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner revealed the qualities he looks for in a girl that impresses him the most.

Talking to us, he said, "Uski smile bahut achhi ho. Uska nature positive ho, hasmukh ho, negativity se dur rahe. Zyada awaara na ho. Awaara as in jhootha na ho. Ladkiyan jo jhooth bolti hain na, manipulate karti hai na woh nahi hona chahiye (She should have a nice smile. She should have a positive, jovial nature and avoid negativity. She shouldn't be too carefree. Carefree, as in, not a liar. Girls who lie and manipulate shouldn't be like that)."

Further, Jiya Shankar added that for her, a man must be respectful, loyal, and romantic. Referring to all this as 'bare minimum,' the actress remarked that she can't tolerate someone being disrespectful to elders and believing in showing off. Additionally, both personalities also engaged in spilling all the tea on modern dating. From reflecting on heartbreaks to their take on love and red flags, they discussed it all.

Talking about Engaged Season 2, it is all set to premiere on February 14, 2026. It will be available to stream for free on JioHotstar. Interestingly, the debut season of the show was also released on Valentine's Day last year. It was hosted by Harsh Gujral and Uorfi Javed. As it is already known, Engaged is a dating reality show, so one could expect the show to explore real emotions and journeys.

For the unversed, Elvish and Jiya were contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such content!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur ditch fancy destination wedding, set to marry in minimalistic intimate ceremony